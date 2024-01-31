Clearstead Advisors LLC Sells 484 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Clearstead Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 484 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $736,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 292.1% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,386,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,555,000 after buying an additional 1,032,866 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 2,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 31,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 3,719 shares during the period. Finally, First Financial Bank Trust Division lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 34,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,954 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total transaction of $116,860.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 119,768 shares in the company, valued at $4,738,022.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,954 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total transaction of $116,860.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 119,768 shares in the company, valued at $4,738,022.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 22,756 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total transaction of $1,024,930.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 144,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,496,389.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 39,856 shares of company stock worth $1,712,319. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Stephens cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.35.

USB opened at $43.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $67.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.21, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.06. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $27.27 and a 1-year high of $49.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.28. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The firm had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is a positive change from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.76%.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

