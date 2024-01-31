Clorox (CLX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.07 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.69. Clorox had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 195.76%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Clorox to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Clorox alerts:

Clorox Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:CLX opened at $145.75 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $142.54 and its 200-day moving average is $141.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.92, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.86. Clorox has a 52 week low of $114.68 and a 52 week high of $178.21. The firm has a market cap of $18.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 214.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.41.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 23rd. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 705.89%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,685,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,041,661,000 after purchasing an additional 185,012 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,463,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,497,427,000 after purchasing an additional 195,348 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 3.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,725,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,349,000 after purchasing an additional 100,920 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 1.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,931,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,515,000 after purchasing an additional 21,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Clorox by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,800,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,675,000 after buying an additional 119,164 shares during the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CLX. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Clorox from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Clorox in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Clorox from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Clorox from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Clorox from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clorox currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.13.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CLX

About Clorox

(Get Free Report)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.