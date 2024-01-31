Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Has $295,000 Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY reduced its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 297 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TIP. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 75.7% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

TIP opened at $107.15 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $106.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.41. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $101.74 and a twelve month high of $111.26.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.