Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Has $786,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY trimmed its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 717 shares during the quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Bank grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 25,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,699,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 222.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 6,665 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 282.6% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 75.6% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 2,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $152.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.24. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $130.89 and a 1-year high of $152.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

