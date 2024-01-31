Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Purchases 860 Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lifted its position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,656 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 860 shares during the quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GEHC. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. 79.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get GE HealthCare Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on GEHC. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. UBS Group downgraded GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $86.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.55.

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Performance

GE HealthCare Technologies stock opened at $74.00 on Wednesday. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.35 and a 12-month high of $87.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.41. The stock has a market cap of $33.69 billion and a PE ratio of 22.02.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 24.46% and a net margin of 8.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.57%.

GE HealthCare Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, Taiwan, Mongolia, Hong Kong, and internationally.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.