Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Raises Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,555 shares during the quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 244,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,297,000 after acquiring an additional 11,105 shares in the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 41.8% in the third quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 15,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 4,466 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 44,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 53,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares during the period. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 11.7% in the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 27,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,032,000 after buying an additional 2,840 shares during the last quarter. 76.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EEM opened at $38.41 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $36.38 and a 52 week high of $42.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.02.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.