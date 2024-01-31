Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Reduces Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY cut its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 88.1% in the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 43.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $420.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $404.58 and a 200 day moving average of $381.63. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $285.19 and a 12-month high of $429.85.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.2158 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

