Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Reduces Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY reduced its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,119,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,217,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG opened at $324.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $106.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $224.00 and a 1-year high of $326.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $308.59 and a 200-day moving average of $291.21.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

