Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Sells 252 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 252 shares during the quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Trust LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 56.2% during the second quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 62.0% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 181.5% in the 3rd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 354.9% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJR stock opened at $107.20 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $87.32 and a 1 year high of $110.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $103.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

