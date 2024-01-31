Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Sells 578 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lowered its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 578 shares during the quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 56.7% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Altria Group news, Director Robert Matthews Davis acquired 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $40.50 per share, for a total transaction of $48,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,156.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE MO opened at $40.52 on Wednesday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.06 and a 12-month high of $48.11. The company has a market capitalization of $71.67 billion, a PE ratio of 8.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.17 and its 200-day moving average is $42.28.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.67%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.84%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MO shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $36.10 target price on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.22.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

