Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Trims Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY trimmed its holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 52.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,394 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in Diageo were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diageo during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of Diageo during the third quarter worth about $27,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Diageo during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diageo during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diageo during the third quarter worth about $30,000. 8.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diageo Stock Performance

Diageo stock opened at $144.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $142.56 and a 200-day moving average of $154.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Diageo plc has a 52-week low of $135.63 and a 52-week high of $190.02.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Diageo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3,898.33.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

