Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Trims Stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY decreased its position in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 201 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in RTX were worth $716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RTX. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC purchased a new position in shares of RTX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of RTX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RTX in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of RTX by 136.5% in the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RTX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Get RTX alerts:

RTX Price Performance

Shares of RTX stock opened at $90.60 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.13. RTX Co. has a 52 week low of $68.56 and a 52 week high of $104.91. The company has a market capitalization of $130.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.45, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. RTX had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 4.64%. The business had revenue of $19.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. DZ Bank downgraded RTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Barclays increased their target price on RTX from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. UBS Group increased their target price on RTX from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on RTX from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RTX currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.71.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on RTX

RTX Company Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.