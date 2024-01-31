Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Coffee Stock Performance

Coffee stock opened at $1.14 on Friday. Coffee has a 1 year low of $0.67 and a 1 year high of $2.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.93 and its 200-day moving average is $1.01.

Institutional Trading of Coffee

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Coffee during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coffee by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 23,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 7,699 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coffee during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Coffee by 78.9% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 39,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 17,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in Coffee by 9.4% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 183,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 15,829 shares during the last quarter.

Coffee Company Profile

Coffee Holding Co, Inc manufactures, roasts, packages, markets, and distributes roasted and blended coffees in the United States, Australia, Canada, England, and China. The company offers wholesale green coffee products, which include unroasted raw beans of varieties that are sold to large, medium, and small roasters, as well as coffee shop operators.

