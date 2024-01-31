Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Sold by Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lowered its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 223 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CL. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 87,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,224,000 after buying an additional 4,131 shares during the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after buying an additional 3,319 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,704,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,288,000 after buying an additional 8,383 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 383.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 10,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 30,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,173,000 after buying an additional 2,294 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Colgate-Palmolive

In other news, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total value of $1,167,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,834.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total transaction of $300,238.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,597,828.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total value of $1,167,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,371 shares in the company, valued at $962,834.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,129 shares of company stock valued at $2,164,908. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

NYSE:CL traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.42. 501,379 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,117,552. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $67.62 and a twelve month high of $84.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.40, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $79.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.86.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 509.75% and a net margin of 11.82%. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on CL. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.93.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

