Commercial National Financial (OTCMKTS:CNAF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Commercial National Financial (OTCMKTS:CNAF – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, reports. The business had revenue of $3.89 million for the quarter.

Shares of CNAF stock opened at $11.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $31.86 million, a P/E ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.53. Commercial National Financial has a one year low of $8.00 and a one year high of $13.73.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Commercial National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.20%.

Commercial National Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Commercial Bank & Trust of PA that provides various banking products and services in Pennsylvania. The company offers checking, money market investment, and savings accounts; and business-time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

