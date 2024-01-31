Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSEARCA:XLC)

Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLC – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors purchased 9,798 put options on the company. This is an increase of 108% compared to the average volume of 4,710 put options.

Shares of XLC opened at $77.80 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.93. Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund has a 52-week low of $51.37 and a 52-week high of $78.39. The firm has a market cap of $16.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 1.02.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Signet Financial Management LLC raised its position in shares of Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 19,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 2,887 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its position in shares of Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund by 89.6% during the 4th quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 78,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,690,000 after acquiring an additional 36,999 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 14,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in shares of Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund by 52.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter.

The Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US telecommunication and media & entertainment components of the S&P 500 index. XLC was launched on Jun 18, 2018 and is managed by State Street.

