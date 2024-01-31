Community Financial Services Group LLC Buys New Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Community Financial Services Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 80,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,851,000. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 3.2% of Community Financial Services Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Pointe Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 2,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. Dravo Bay LLC now owns 8,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 39,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,300,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accredited Investors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 2,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

VBR traded down $0.61 on Wednesday, reaching $178.79. The company had a trading volume of 76,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,197. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $147.94 and a 52-week high of $182.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.01. The company has a market cap of $26.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

