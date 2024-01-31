Community Financial Services Group LLC Buys New Shares in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

Community Financial Services Group LLC bought a new stake in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 89,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,383,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FTS. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Fortis by 78.7% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in Fortis during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Fortis during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Fortis during the 3rd quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Fortis by 7,090.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,836 shares during the period. 50.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortis Price Performance

Shares of FTS stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.59. 142,316 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 703,260. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.74 and a 200 day moving average of $40.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Fortis Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.30 and a 52-week high of $46.28. The company has a market cap of $19.91 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.45.

Fortis Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. Fortis’s payout ratio is currently 76.42%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FTS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Fortis from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Fortis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.30.

Fortis Company Profile

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 443,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 102,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,328 megawatts (MW), including 68 MW of solar capacity and 250 MV of wind capacity.

