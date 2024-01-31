Community Financial Services Group LLC Buys New Shares in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Community Financial Services Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $956,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 1,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 16,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,511,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.4% in the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VO traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $231.97. 195,741 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 654,730. The company has a market cap of $57.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $227.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $218.35. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $194.79 and a twelve month high of $234.05.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

