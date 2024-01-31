Community Financial Services Group LLC Invests $8.28 Million in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Community Financial Services Group LLC purchased a new position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 271,713 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $8,279,000. Corning comprises about 2.1% of Community Financial Services Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Corning by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 156,703 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,491,000 after buying an additional 12,994 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Corning by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 344,473 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $12,070,000 after buying an additional 37,168 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Corning by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,883,126 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $240,199,000 after buying an additional 490,638 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Corning by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,486,974 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $136,718,000 after buying an additional 377,459 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in Corning by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 16,394 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 4,836 shares during the period. 67.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
In other news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 18,200 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total value of $548,730.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 205,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,188,528.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.
NYSE GLW traded down $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,034,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,074,879. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.04 billion, a PE ratio of 48.97, a PEG ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.37. Corning Incorporated has a 1-year low of $25.26 and a 1-year high of $36.44.
Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. Corning had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.
