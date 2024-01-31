Community Financial Services Group LLC Invests $856,000 in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Community Financial Services Group LLC acquired a new position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $856,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,488,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,609,000 after purchasing an additional 377,693 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 1.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,257,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,414,000 after purchasing an additional 83,672 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 102,209.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,522,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,241,000 after acquiring an additional 4,517,637 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 4.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,399,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,031,000 after acquiring an additional 193,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 0.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,131,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,577,000 after acquiring an additional 35,483 shares during the last quarter. 7.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NVS stock traded down $3.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $104.35. 1,491,555 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,323,249. Novartis AG has a 12-month low of $79.98 and a 12-month high of $108.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $101.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.55.

NVS has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. HSBC lowered shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

