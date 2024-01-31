Community Financial Services Group LLC Purchases New Shares in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Community Financial Services Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,091 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $779,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Linde by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,434,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,122,411,000 after buying an additional 147,415 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Linde by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,118,836 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,666,886,000 after buying an additional 134,593 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Linde by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,856,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,518,320,000 after buying an additional 91,145 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Linde by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,568,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,639,518,000 after buying an additional 233,348 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Linde by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,587,362 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,315,068,000 after buying an additional 488,655 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Linde Stock Down 0.1 %

LIN stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $407.41. 258,902 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,373,813. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $318.88 and a 12 month high of $434.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $408.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $391.91. The company has a market capitalization of $197.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $429.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. HSBC upped their price objective on Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Linde from $448.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Linde from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $428.86.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

