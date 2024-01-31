Community Financial Services Group LLC Purchases Shares of 67,954 Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Community Financial Services Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 67,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,863,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Ventas by 86.2% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in shares of Ventas by 184.4% during the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Ventas by 421.7% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. 93.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ventas alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on VTR. BNP Paribas began coverage on Ventas in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Ventas in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush upgraded Ventas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Ventas from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ventas has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.86.

Ventas Stock Performance

VTR traded up $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 219,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,914,114. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.27. The company has a market capitalization of $19.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,730.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. Ventas, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.33 and a 52-week high of $53.15.

Ventas Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18,018.02%.

Ventas Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ventas Inc, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two large and dynamic industries healthcare and real estate. Fueled by powerful demographic demand from growth in the aging population, Ventas owns or has investments in a highly diversified portfolio of approximately 1,400 properties in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.