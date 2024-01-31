Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The software maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $216.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.01 million. Commvault Systems had a positive return on equity of 23.96% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. Commvault Systems updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS and its Q4 2024 guidance to EPS.

Commvault Systems Stock Performance

Commvault Systems stock opened at $88.07 on Wednesday. Commvault Systems has a 12 month low of $53.70 and a 12 month high of $92.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.18.

Insider Transactions at Commvault Systems

In other Commvault Systems news, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 4,244 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.34, for a total value of $294,278.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 450,377 shares in the company, valued at $31,229,141.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 4,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.34, for a total value of $294,278.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 450,377 shares in the company, valued at $31,229,141.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Blasio Riccardo Di sold 1,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.34, for a total value of $91,598.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 85,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,929,610.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,141 shares of company stock worth $1,401,371 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Commvault Systems

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVLT. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 510 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Commvault Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Commvault Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 223.8% in the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,224 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Commvault Systems in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.50.

Commvault Systems Company Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

