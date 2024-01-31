Comparing Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) & Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM)

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Get Free Report) and Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, valuation, risk and dividends.

Dividends

Lazard pays an annual dividend of $2.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.0%. Brookfield Asset Management pays an annual dividend of $1.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Lazard pays out -169.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Brookfield Asset Management pays out 105.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Brookfield Asset Management has increased its dividend for 12 consecutive years. Lazard is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Lazard and Brookfield Asset Management’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lazard $2.86 billion 1.57 $357.52 million ($1.18) -33.64 Brookfield Asset Management $3.76 billion 4.51 $1.92 billion $1.21 33.93

Analyst Recommendations

Brookfield Asset Management has higher revenue and earnings than Lazard. Lazard is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Brookfield Asset Management, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Lazard and Brookfield Asset Management, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lazard 1 1 4 0 2.50 Brookfield Asset Management 1 2 7 1 2.73

Lazard currently has a consensus target price of $43.17, indicating a potential upside of 8.73%. Brookfield Asset Management has a consensus target price of $41.18, indicating a potential upside of 0.32%. Given Lazard’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Lazard is more favorable than Brookfield Asset Management.

Profitability

This table compares Lazard and Brookfield Asset Management’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lazard -3.87% 15.28% 1.60% Brookfield Asset Management 51.79% 91.07% 63.58%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

57.6% of Lazard shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.9% of Brookfield Asset Management shares are held by institutional investors. 3.2% of Lazard shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Brookfield Asset Management beats Lazard on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lazard

Lazard, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital advisory, shareholder advisory, capital raising, sovereign advisory, and other strategic advisory matters. This segment serves corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign, and individual clients across various industry areas, including consumers, financial institutions, healthcare and life sciences, industrials, power and energy/infrastructure, and real estate, as well as technology, telecommunication, and media and entertainment. The Asset Management segment offers a range of investment solutions, and investment and wealth management services in equity and fixed income strategies; asset allocation strategies; and alternative investments and private equity funds to corporations, public funds, sovereign entities, endowments and foundations, labor funds, financial intermediaries, and private clients. Lazard, Inc. was founded in 1848 and is based in New York, New York.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors. In addition, its private equity business offers industrial, infrastructure, and business services sectors; and real estate business, which includes housing, logistics, hospitality, science and innovation, office, and retail sectors. Further, it provides credit business; and insurance solution in the reinsurance, annuities, operating platform, and investment solutions sectors. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. was incorporated in 2022 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

