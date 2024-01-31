Compound Market Capitalization Achieves $436.89 Million (COMP)

Compound (COMP) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 31st. One Compound token can currently be purchased for approximately $54.14 or 0.00124516 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Compound has traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Compound has a total market cap of $436.89 million and approximately $37.77 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Compound

Compound (CRYPTO:COMP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,069,846 tokens. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 8,069,810.32448573 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 55.22765658 USD and is up 0.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 457 active market(s) with $39,939,597.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Buying and Selling Compound

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

