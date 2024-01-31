Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Shares Bought by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 64.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 201,052 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,616 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $5,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CAG. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Conagra Brands by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 42,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 3,718 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its stake in Conagra Brands by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 24,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 5,145 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Conagra Brands by 75.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,748,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614,986 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in Conagra Brands by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 101,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,791,000 after acquiring an additional 6,413 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Conagra Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $771,000. 84.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Conagra Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CAG traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.48. 368,621 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,900,128. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.16 and a 12 month high of $38.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.95 and a 200-day moving average of $29.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.43.

Conagra Brands Announces Dividend

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 4th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.03. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 29th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CAG has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI cut shares of Conagra Brands from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Conagra Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.07.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

