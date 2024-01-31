ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 334,900 shares, a growth of 15.6% from the December 31st total of 289,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 135,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages have commented on CNOB. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Hovde Group initiated coverage on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in a report on Friday, October 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.25.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CNOB
Insiders Place Their Bets
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ConnectOne Bancorp
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 13,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 67,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp by 98.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp by 69.4% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in ConnectOne Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
ConnectOne Bancorp Price Performance
CNOB stock opened at $23.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.82. ConnectOne Bancorp has a 52-week low of $13.11 and a 52-week high of $24.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $922.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.
ConnectOne Bancorp Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. ConnectOne Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 32.85%.
ConnectOne Bancorp Company Profile
ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and mid-sized businesses, local professionals, and individuals in the New York Metropolitan area and South Florida market. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, and time and savings accounts; credit cards, wire transfers, safe deposit boxes, automated teller services and telephone, and internet and mobile banking.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than ConnectOne Bancorp
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- Does UPS stock going down present an opportunity?
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- The truth behind Williams-Sonoma stock drop
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- Is Airbnb a buy on fee increase, international growth?
Receive News & Ratings for ConnectOne Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConnectOne Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.