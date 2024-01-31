ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 334,900 shares, a growth of 15.6% from the December 31st total of 289,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 135,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on CNOB. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Hovde Group initiated coverage on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in a report on Friday, October 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.25.

Get ConnectOne Bancorp alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CNOB

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ConnectOne Bancorp

In related news, Director Stephen T. Boswell acquired 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.95 per share, for a total transaction of $151,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 75,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,434,704.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 6.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 13,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 67,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp by 98.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp by 69.4% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in ConnectOne Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ConnectOne Bancorp Price Performance

CNOB stock opened at $23.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.82. ConnectOne Bancorp has a 52-week low of $13.11 and a 52-week high of $24.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $922.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

ConnectOne Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. ConnectOne Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 32.85%.

ConnectOne Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and mid-sized businesses, local professionals, and individuals in the New York Metropolitan area and South Florida market. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, and time and savings accounts; credit cards, wire transfers, safe deposit boxes, automated teller services and telephone, and internet and mobile banking.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ConnectOne Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConnectOne Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.