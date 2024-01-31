Contrasting RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) & Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG)

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) and RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Simon Property Group has a beta of 1.63, meaning that its stock price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RLJ Lodging Trust has a beta of 1.72, meaning that its stock price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

84.7% of Simon Property Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.8% of RLJ Lodging Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 8.6% of Simon Property Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of RLJ Lodging Trust shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Simon Property Group $5.29 billion 8.58 $2.14 billion $6.75 20.63 RLJ Lodging Trust $1.19 billion 1.55 $41.92 million $0.31 38.32

This table compares Simon Property Group and RLJ Lodging Trust’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Simon Property Group has higher revenue and earnings than RLJ Lodging Trust. Simon Property Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than RLJ Lodging Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Simon Property Group and RLJ Lodging Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Simon Property Group 39.93% 64.91% 6.69% RLJ Lodging Trust 5.74% 3.69% 1.52%

Dividends

Simon Property Group pays an annual dividend of $7.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.5%. RLJ Lodging Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Simon Property Group pays out 112.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. RLJ Lodging Trust pays out 129.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Simon Property Group has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years and RLJ Lodging Trust has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Simon Property Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Simon Property Group and RLJ Lodging Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Simon Property Group 0 4 4 0 2.50 RLJ Lodging Trust 0 2 3 0 2.60

Simon Property Group currently has a consensus target price of $137.75, indicating a potential downside of 1.06%. RLJ Lodging Trust has a consensus target price of $13.70, indicating a potential upside of 15.32%. Given RLJ Lodging Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe RLJ Lodging Trust is more favorable than Simon Property Group.

Summary

Simon Property Group beats RLJ Lodging Trust on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Simon Property Group

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

About RLJ Lodging Trust

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio currently consists of 96 hotels with approximately 21,200 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

