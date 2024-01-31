Copperwynd Financial LLC Acquires New Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Copperwynd Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Chubb by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,670,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,610,928,000 after buying an additional 181,441 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 0.3% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,259,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,975,364,000 after acquiring an additional 27,110 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 102,751.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,289,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,828,733,000 after acquiring an additional 8,281,754 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 1.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,982,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,533,064,000 after acquiring an additional 149,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Chubb by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,929,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,141,727,000 after purchasing an additional 80,892 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

Chubb Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE CB traded up $2.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $245.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 458,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,863,897. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $183.40 and a 52-week high of $247.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $227.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $215.17.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.32%.

CB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $269.00 price target on the stock. HSBC began coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $263.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Chubb from $217.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Chubb from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $253.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $222.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.53.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Chubb

Insider Activity at Chubb

In related news, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,810 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.76, for a total transaction of $3,896,115.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 136,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,803,643.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,810 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.76, for a total transaction of $3,896,115.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 136,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,803,643.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 1,508 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.63, for a total transaction of $329,694.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,918,382.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,128 shares of company stock worth $8,121,925. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Chubb

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.