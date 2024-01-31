Copperwynd Financial LLC Buys 67 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Copperwynd Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 612 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TrueWealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Black Diamond Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 5,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,398,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, RDA Financial Network increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of IVV traded down $3.28 on Wednesday, reaching $490.02. The stock had a trading volume of 579,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,817,551. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $382.37 and a twelve month high of $493.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $379.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $472.97 and a 200 day moving average of $453.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

