Copperwynd Financial LLC Has $242,000 Position in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)

Copperwynd Financial LLC lessened its stake in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Free Report) by 84.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 250,000 shares during the period. Copperwynd Financial LLC’s holdings in Uranium Energy were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uranium Energy in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new position in Uranium Energy during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Apexium Financial LP bought a new position in Uranium Energy during the first quarter worth about $29,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Uranium Energy during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in Uranium Energy during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 49.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Uranium Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on UEC. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Uranium Energy to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 8th. Eight Capital raised their price target on shares of Uranium Energy from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 15th. Roth Mkm raised their price target on shares of Uranium Energy from $6.00 to $6.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Uranium Energy from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Uranium Energy from $8.25 to $9.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Uranium Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Uranium Energy news, CFO Pat Obara sold 4,877 shares of Uranium Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.07, for a total transaction of $29,603.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 788,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,783,160. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Uranium Energy Price Performance

Shares of Uranium Energy stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.57. The company had a trading volume of 837,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,474,258. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.69. Uranium Energy Corp. has a 1-year low of $2.30 and a 1-year high of $8.29.

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, December 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Uranium Energy had a return on equity of 0.18% and a net margin of 3.52%. The business had revenue of $0.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Uranium Energy Corp. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

About Uranium Energy

(Free Report)

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Dalton Pass and C de Baca project located in New Mexico; Roughrider, Shea Creek, Christie Lake, Horseshoe-Raven, Hidden Bay, Diabase, West Bear, JCU, and other project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Uranium Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uranium Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.