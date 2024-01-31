Copperwynd Financial LLC Sells 148 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Copperwynd Financial LLC lessened its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,494 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 148 shares during the period. Copperwynd Financial LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Chevron by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,906,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,906,309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,711,923 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 104,997.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,490,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,395,858,000 after purchasing an additional 24,467,521 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Chevron by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,867,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,732,044,000 after purchasing an additional 199,759 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $3,058,235,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Chevron by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,579,109 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,294,023,000 after purchasing an additional 492,416 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $149.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,117,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,908,060. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $281.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.12. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $139.62 and a 1 year high of $174.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $146.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.84.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on Chevron from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Scotiabank downgraded Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Chevron from $203.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Chevron in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.53.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

