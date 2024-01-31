Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,967 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. abrdn plc increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 222,300 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,413,000 after purchasing an additional 16,673 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 8.0% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 168,803 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $22,334,000 after buying an additional 12,539 shares during the period. Highlander Partners L.P. grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 30.5% during the third quarter. Highlander Partners L.P. now owns 32,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,300,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP increased its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 201.0% in the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 5,449 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 3,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,549 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $7,482,000 after acquiring an additional 17,299 shares during the period. 81.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Keysight Technologies news, Director Ronald S. Nersesian sold 29,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.82, for a total value of $4,742,179.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 296,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,405,648.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 7,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $981,397.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,685,767.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald S. Nersesian sold 29,672 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.82, for a total transaction of $4,742,179.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 296,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,405,648.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 76,402 shares of company stock worth $11,764,950. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Keysight Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:KEYS opened at $157.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market cap of $27.61 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.19. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.57 and a 1-year high of $189.32.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.12. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 28.98% and a net margin of 19.34%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. Keysight Technologies’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on KEYS shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on Keysight Technologies from $174.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Barclays lowered their target price on Keysight Technologies from $144.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.18.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Further Reading

