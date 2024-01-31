Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,815 Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,815 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $450,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 344.8% in the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 129 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. 76.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Danaher Trading Up 4.7 %

NYSE:DHR opened at $244.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market cap of $181.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.85. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $182.09 and a 52 week high of $245.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $227.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $231.82.

Danaher Cuts Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 20.01% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 12.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DHR has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Danaher from $285.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Danaher from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Danaher from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.86.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

