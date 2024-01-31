Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 378 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $915,000. Berger Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 542,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,623,000 after acquiring an additional 9,720 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 616,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,113,000 after acquiring an additional 163,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Income Solutions Inc grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 18,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF alerts:

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Stock Performance

LMBS stock opened at $48.26 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.08 and its 200 day moving average is $47.60. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 1-year low of $46.58 and a 1-year high of $48.55.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 23rd. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.