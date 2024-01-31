Corning (NYSE:GLW) Updates Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.320-0.380 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.380. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.1 billion-$3.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.2 billion. Corning also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.32-0.38 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on GLW. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Corning from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Corning from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Corning from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Corning from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Corning from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $34.89.

Corning Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE GLW traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $32.90. 2,441,079 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,094,667. Corning has a 12 month low of $25.26 and a 12 month high of $36.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.07 billion, a PE ratio of 48.97, a PEG ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.37.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. Corning had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Corning will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corning

In other Corning news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 18,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total transaction of $548,730.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 205,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,188,528.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Corning

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GLW. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 22.1% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 65,555 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 11,884 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corning in the 1st quarter worth about $588,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,922 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 92,746,889 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,423,287,000 after acquiring an additional 671,480 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 714,932 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,388,000 after acquiring an additional 140,098 shares during the period. 67.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Further Reading

