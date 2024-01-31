Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta (NYSE:VTMX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VTMX – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 157,527 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 36% from the previous session’s volume of 115,994 shares.The stock last traded at $38.14 and had previously closed at $38.72.
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.75. The company has a quick ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $31.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st were given a dividend of $0.1444 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.20%.
Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, manages, operates, and leases industrial buildings and distribution centers in Mexico. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.
