Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta (NYSE:VTMX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VTMX – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 157,527 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 36% from the previous session’s volume of 115,994 shares.The stock last traded at $38.14 and had previously closed at $38.72.

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.75. The company has a quick ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $31.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73.

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st were given a dividend of $0.1444 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.20%.

Institutional Trading of Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta

About Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta during the third quarter worth about $357,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta during the second quarter worth about $2,123,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta by 114.0% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 153,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,049,000 after purchasing an additional 81,837 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta during the second quarter worth about $4,833,000. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta during the second quarter worth about $6,444,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, manages, operates, and leases industrial buildings and distribution centers in Mexico. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

