Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Acquired by Scarborough Advisors LLC

Scarborough Advisors LLC grew its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 9,405.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,018 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 39,597 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale accounts for about 2.3% of Scarborough Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Scarborough Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $22,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,108,655 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,287,718,000 after buying an additional 333,308 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,634,627 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,941,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,174 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,430,277 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,525,419,000 after purchasing an additional 219,892 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 118,320.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,396,524 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,376,513,000 after purchasing an additional 7,390,278 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,851,678 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,150,426,000 after purchasing an additional 256,155 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director W Craig Jelinek sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.93, for a total transaction of $5,487,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 216,212 shares in the company, valued at $148,306,297.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Costco Wholesale news, Director W Craig Jelinek sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.93, for a total transaction of $5,487,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 216,212 shares in the company, valued at $148,306,297.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Caton Frates sold 740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $683.50, for a total value of $505,790.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,721 shares in the company, valued at $4,593,803.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,252 shares of company stock worth $14,733,084 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale stock traded down $4.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $696.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 549,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,037,268. The firm has a market capitalization of $309.15 billion, a PE ratio of 47.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.76. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $465.33 and a 1 year high of $705.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $650.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $591.35.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The retailer reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.07. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 2.65%. The company had revenue of $57.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.81%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Tigress Financial upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $635.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Costco Wholesale from $620.00 to $605.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Northcoast Research cut Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $620.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $710.00 to $755.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $638.96.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

