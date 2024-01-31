Crane (CR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 on March 13th

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of 0.205 per share by the conglomerate on Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This is a boost from Crane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

Crane has decreased its dividend by an average of 16.3% per year over the last three years. Crane has a payout ratio of 13.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Crane to earn $8.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.4%.

Get Crane alerts:

Crane Price Performance

NYSE CR opened at $122.97 on Wednesday. Crane has a fifty-two week low of $67.28 and a fifty-two week high of $123.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $112.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.49.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crane

Institutional Trading of Crane

In other news, CFO Richard A. Maue sold 27,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.13, for a total value of $2,893,913.51. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,051,174.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Max H. Mitchell sold 22,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.45, for a total value of $2,399,595.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 322,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,343,750.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Richard A. Maue sold 27,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.13, for a total transaction of $2,893,913.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,051,174.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CR. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Crane by 92.2% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 114,395 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,195,000 after buying an additional 54,863 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Crane by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 19,478 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in Crane by 120.8% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 16,504 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 9,030 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Crane by 141.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 988,245 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $70,105,000 after purchasing an additional 578,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC acquired a new stake in Crane in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,293,000. Institutional investors own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Crane from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Crane in a report on Monday, November 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Crane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. CJS Securities began coverage on Crane in a report on Monday, October 30th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Crane from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.83.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Crane

About Crane

(Get Free Report)

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. The company has three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Aerospace & Electronics segment supplies critical components and systems, including original equipment and aftermarket parts, primarily for the commercial aerospace, and the military aerospace, defense, and space markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Crane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.