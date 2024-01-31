Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 505,600 shares, a decrease of 5.0% from the December 31st total of 532,300 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 290,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.
Credicorp Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of BAP opened at $149.80 on Wednesday. Credicorp has a one year low of $116.42 and a one year high of $160.15. The company has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.47.
Credicorp (NYSE:BAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The bank reported $4.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.36 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Credicorp had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 15.02%. Research analysts forecast that Credicorp will post 16.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.
BAP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Credicorp in a report on Monday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $161.20 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Credicorp in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Credicorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Credicorp currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.60.
Credicorp Ltd. provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. Its Universal Banking segment includes granting various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities; and various deposits and checking accounts. The Insurance and Pensions segment includes the issuance of insurance policies to cover losses in commercial property, transport, marine vessels, automobiles, life, health, and pensions; management services for private pension funds.
