Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 505,600 shares, a decrease of 5.0% from the December 31st total of 532,300 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 290,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Credicorp Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of BAP opened at $149.80 on Wednesday. Credicorp has a one year low of $116.42 and a one year high of $160.15. The company has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.47.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The bank reported $4.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.36 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Credicorp had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 15.02%. Research analysts forecast that Credicorp will post 16.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Credicorp by 34.7% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 84,911 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,536,000 after purchasing an additional 21,863 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Credicorp by 42.3% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 35,356 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,525,000 after purchasing an additional 10,508 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Credicorp by 21.5% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,126 shares of the bank’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Credicorp by 8.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 529,391 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,159,000 after purchasing an additional 42,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Credicorp by 41.3% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 4,373 shares of the bank’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. 70.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BAP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Credicorp in a report on Monday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $161.20 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Credicorp in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Credicorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Credicorp currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.60.

Credicorp Company Profile

Credicorp Ltd. provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. Its Universal Banking segment includes granting various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities; and various deposits and checking accounts. The Insurance and Pensions segment includes the issuance of insurance policies to cover losses in commercial property, transport, marine vessels, automobiles, life, health, and pensions; management services for private pension funds.

