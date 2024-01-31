Critical Analysis: GlucoTrack (GCTK) vs. Its Rivals

GlucoTrack (NASDAQ:GCTK – Get Free Report) is one of 225 public companies in the “Surgical & medical instruments” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare GlucoTrack to related companies based on the strength of its risk, dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares GlucoTrack and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get GlucoTrack alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GlucoTrack N/A -164.28% -120.25% GlucoTrack Competitors -751.02% -388.61% -32.31%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for GlucoTrack and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GlucoTrack 0 0 0 0 N/A GlucoTrack Competitors 1475 4091 8154 207 2.51

Institutional and Insider Ownership

As a group, “Surgical & medical instruments” companies have a potential upside of 26.57%. Given GlucoTrack’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe GlucoTrack has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

10.3% of GlucoTrack shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.7% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of GlucoTrack shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.3% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares GlucoTrack and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio GlucoTrack N/A -$4.43 million -0.59 GlucoTrack Competitors $1.16 billion -$24.58 million -9.70

GlucoTrack’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than GlucoTrack. GlucoTrack is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

GlucoTrack has a beta of 0.13, suggesting that its stock price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GlucoTrack’s rivals have a beta of 1.19, suggesting that their average stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

GlucoTrack rivals beat GlucoTrack on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About GlucoTrack

(Get Free Report)

GlucoTrack, Inc., a medical device company, focuses on designing, developing, and commercializing non-invasive glucose monitoring devices for use by people with diabetes in the United States. It develops GlucoTrack, a non-invasive blood glucose monitor that helps people with diabetes and pre-diabetics to obtain blood glucose level readings without the pain. The company was formerly known as Integrity Applications, Inc. and changed its name to GlucoTrack, Inc. in November 2021. GlucoTrack, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is based in Or Yehuda, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for GlucoTrack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlucoTrack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.