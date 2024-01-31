Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 550,137 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 295,323 shares.The stock last traded at $22.05 and had previously closed at $21.89.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CCRN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Barrington Research decreased their price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.71.

Get Cross Country Healthcare alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CCRN

Cross Country Healthcare Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.00. The stock has a market cap of $757.83 million, a PE ratio of 7.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.87.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.02). Cross Country Healthcare had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 23.60%. The firm had revenue of $442.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. Cross Country Healthcare’s revenue was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Cross Country Healthcare news, VP Cynthia Ann Grieco sold 6,370 shares of Cross Country Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total transaction of $131,222.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,464 shares in the company, valued at $153,758.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cross Country Healthcare news, VP Cynthia Ann Grieco sold 6,370 shares of Cross Country Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total transaction of $131,222.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,464 shares in the company, valued at $153,758.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Susan E. Ball sold 5,441 shares of Cross Country Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.57, for a total transaction of $117,362.37. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 168,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,636,335.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,811 shares of company stock worth $688,894. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cross Country Healthcare

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the first quarter worth $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the second quarter worth $74,000. 96.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cross Country Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Nurse and Allied Staffing, and Physician Staffing. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, recruiting, and value-added total talent solutions, including temporary and permanent placement of travel and local nurse and, allied professionals; temporary placement of healthcare leaders within nursing, allied, physician, and human resources; managed services programs services; education healthcare services; in-home care services; and outsourcing services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cross Country Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cross Country Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.