CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO) Short Interest Update

CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 807,400 shares, a decrease of 5.9% from the December 31st total of 857,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 105,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CTO Realty Growth

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in CTO Realty Growth during the 2nd quarter worth $96,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in CTO Realty Growth by 122.9% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in CTO Realty Growth in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CTO Realty Growth during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $152,000. 62.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CTO Realty Growth Stock Performance

NYSE CTO traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.90. 4,946 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,804. CTO Realty Growth has a 52 week low of $15.63 and a 52 week high of $20.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.89. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

CTO Realty Growth Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 13th. CTO Realty Growth’s payout ratio is currently -353.48%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Jonestrading reduced their target price on CTO Realty Growth from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com upgraded CTO Realty Growth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CTO Realty Growth has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

About CTO Realty Growth

CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality, retail-based properties located primarily in higher growth markets in the United States. CTO also externally manages and owns a meaningful interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE), a publicly traded net lease REIT.

