CVC Income & Growth GBP (LON:CVCG) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 4.13 Per Share

CVC Income & Growth GBP (LON:CVCG – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, January 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.13 ($0.05) per share on Friday, March 1st. This represents a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This is a positive change from CVC Income & Growth GBP’s previous dividend of $1.88. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
CVC Income & Growth GBP Price Performance
CVCG opened at GBX 107 ($1.36) on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 103.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 101.49. The company has a market capitalization of £136.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,132.00. CVC Income & Growth GBP has a 1 year low of GBX 93 ($1.18) and a 1 year high of GBX 109.50 ($1.39).
CVC Income & Growth GBP Company Profile
