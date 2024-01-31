CVC Income & Growth GBP (LON:CVCG) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 4.13 Per Share

CVC Income & Growth GBP (LON:CVCG – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, January 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.13 ($0.05) per share on Friday, March 1st. This represents a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This is a positive change from CVC Income & Growth GBP’s previous dividend of $1.88. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

CVC Income & Growth GBP Price Performance

CVCG opened at GBX 107 ($1.36) on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 103.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 101.49. The company has a market capitalization of £136.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,132.00. CVC Income & Growth GBP has a 1 year low of GBX 93 ($1.18) and a 1 year high of GBX 109.50 ($1.39).

CVC Income & Growth GBP Company Profile

CVC Income & Growth Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund of fund launched by Goldman Sachs International. The fund is managed by CVC Credit Partners Investment Management Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets of Western Europe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies across diversified sectors.

