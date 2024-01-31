Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Shares Bought by Marco Investment Management LLC

Marco Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $1,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Americana Partners LLC raised its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 9.7% during the third quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 9,714 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 3rd quarter valued at $628,000. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in Darden Restaurants by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,771 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the third quarter valued at $2,996,000. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 20.4% in the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 4,401 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DRI shares. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Darden Restaurants currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.58.

Darden Restaurants stock traded up $1.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $165.28. The stock had a trading volume of 295,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 977,340. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.36 and a 1-year high of $173.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $160.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.27.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 15th. The restaurant operator reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 49.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 8.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a $1.31 dividend. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is currently 63.36%.

In other Darden Restaurants news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 6,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.12, for a total value of $1,150,391.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,833,294.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 6,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.12, for a total transaction of $1,150,391.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,833,294.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 3,496 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.34, for a total transaction of $581,524.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $907,883.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,299 shares of company stock worth $2,360,252. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

