Darwin Wealth Management LLC Has $264,000 Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Darwin Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 521 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 66 shares during the quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. DMC Group LLC lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 592 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Montchanin Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Montchanin Asset Management LLC now owns 4,550 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Check Capital Management Inc. CA bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter valued at $219,000. Tower Bridge Advisors raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 33,046 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $16,727,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 444 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE TMO opened at $565.00 on Wednesday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $415.60 and a 12 month high of $597.54. The stock has a market cap of $218.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $523.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $513.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $5.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.64 by $0.03. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 13.68%. The company had revenue of $10.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.40 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 14th that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to repurchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 9.17%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.41, for a total transaction of $4,544,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,607,231.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TMO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $630.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $640.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $595.76.

View Our Latest Stock Report on TMO

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.