De Grey Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:DGMLF) Short Interest Update

De Grey Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:DGMLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,467,500 shares, a drop of 5.2% from the December 31st total of 12,101,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 369.9 days.

De Grey Mining Price Performance

DGMLF opened at $0.80 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.85 and its 200 day moving average is $0.84. De Grey Mining has a fifty-two week low of $0.65 and a fifty-two week high of $1.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of De Grey Mining from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th.

De Grey Mining Company Profile

De Grey Mining Limited engages in the exploration of mineral properties in Australia. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Mallina Gold project covering an area of approximately 1,500 square kilometers located in the Pilbara region of Western Australia. De Grey Mining Limited was incorporated in 2000 and is based in West Perth, Australia.

