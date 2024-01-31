Deckers Outdoor (DECK) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 1st. Analysts expect Deckers Outdoor to post earnings of $11.05 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Deckers Outdoor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DECK opened at $773.71 on Wednesday. Deckers Outdoor has a 12 month low of $395.90 and a 12 month high of $776.07. The stock has a market cap of $19.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.39, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $699.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $599.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $585.00 to $845.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $600.00 to $709.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $747.23.

Insider Buying and Selling at Deckers Outdoor

In other news, insider Caroti Stefano sold 14,725 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $687.46, for a total value of $10,122,848.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 49,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,710,288.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Caroti Stefano sold 14,725 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $687.46, for a total transaction of $10,122,848.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 49,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,710,288.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David Powers sold 17,978 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.52, for a total transaction of $12,881,596.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 98,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,375,161.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Deckers Outdoor

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DECK. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the first quarter worth $67,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter worth $101,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the second quarter worth $106,000. 95.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

