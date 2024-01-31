Decred (DCR) Price Tops $16.11 on Top Exchanges

Decred (DCR) traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 31st. One Decred coin can now be bought for about $16.11 or 0.00037047 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Decred has traded 12.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Decred has a market capitalization of $254.86 million and approximately $5.40 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Decred alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.84 or 0.00123816 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.46 or 0.00021754 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00008046 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000101 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002279 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0856 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000107 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decred Profile

Decred (CRYPTO:DCR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 15,821,564 coins. Decred’s official message board is medium.com/decred. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Decred’s official website is decred.org. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Decred

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred (DCR) is a hybrid PoW/PoS blockchain-based cryptocurrency, designed to ensure community involvement, open governance, and sustainable development funding. Stakeholders, or DCR holders, play a pivotal role in determining consensus rules, the blockchain’s evolution, and treasury funds allocation. Block rewards in Decred are split between PoW miners (10%), stakeholders (80%), and the Decred Treasury (10%). Stakeholders can stake their DCR for voting tickets, which grants them the power to vote on rule change proposals and approve PoW miners’ work. The Decred Treasury’s usage is decided via Politeia proposals and voting by live ticket holders. Launched in 2016 by co-founders including Alex and Jake Yocom-Piatt, Decred aims to create a truly decentralized cryptocurrency governed actively by its community.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decred should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Decred using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Decred Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Decred and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.